Raiders star Maxx Crosby gets candid about alleged trade request to co-owner Tom Brady

Maxx Crosby and the possibility of a trade have become one of the hottest topics in Nevada. A recent report claimed that he asked Las Vegas Raiders co-owner Tom Brady to trade him, but the star pass rusher has since set the record straight.

A few days ago, reports surfaced suggesting that Crosby made the request during an appearance on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast. The news surprised many — including Crosby himself — who pushed back on the claims and said the speculation came out of nowhere.

“People are gonna have rumors,” Crosby said. “I just looked at my phone, I’ve been working all morning. Everyone’s hitting me up, ‘Did you say this?’ I can’t control that. You earn that as a player. If I wasn’t doing the right things and if I wasn’t the person and player I was, you know, people wouldn’t be talking about all of the nonsense. But that’s what comes with it. If you have drama, if you have a losing season, they just try to throw gasoline on the fire and make things a certain way.”

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire?

Although Crosby has publicly denied requesting a trade, speculation continues to swirl. As the saying goes, where there’s smoke, there’s fire — and rumors like these rarely emerge without some level of internal frustration.

The Raiders are coming off a disappointing season and appear to be at a crossroads. Trading a star like Crosby could allow Las Vegas to stockpile valuable draft picks and accelerate a long-anticipated rebuild.

Crosby was previously linked to the Dallas Cowboys last year when they traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. Now, after finishing with the league’s worst record in 2025, the Raiders could once again explore bold moves to avoid another disappointing campaign in 2026.

