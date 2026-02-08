Trending topics:
Drake Maye dominated by Seahawks: What was Tom Brady’s worst Super Bowl loss with Patriots?

Drake Maye couldn’t become a champion with the New England Patriots, just as Tom Brady also didn’t manage to do so in certain opportunities.

By Matías Persuh

Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Patriots.
© Brian Bahr/Getty ImagesQuarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Patriots.

The 29–13 defeat at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks dashed Drake Maye’s dream of winning with the New England Patriots. Tom Brady also found himself in these situations, but what was his worst loss in a final?

Brady suffered a total of three defeats in his Super Bowl appearances, with the last one against the Philadelphia Eagles being the heaviest. Super Bowl LII ended 41–33 in favor of Philadelphia, and this was the most significant for TB12.

The other two losses for Brady were Giants 17, Patriots 14 in Super Bowl XLII and also Giants 21, Patriots 17 in Super Bowl XLVI. In any case, the last one was the one with the largest margin on the scoreboard.

Despite these setbacks, nothing can tarnish the incredible career Brady had in the NFL. Considered by many as the true GOAT, he won a total of seven Super Bowl rings — six with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers.

Tom Brady of the Patriots

Tom Brady of the Patriots calls a time-out in the first quarter of the Super Bowl LIII in 2019.

A whole career ahead for Maye

Despite the 29–13 loss in Super Bowl LX, Drake Maye has firmly established himself as the face of the Patriots’ future. In just his second season, Maye delivered a historic 2025 campaign, leading the NFL with a 113.5 passer rating and completing 72% of his passes for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns.

While the Seahawks’ defense proved too much on the big stage, Maye’s regular-season dominance and his ability to lead New England back to the title game at just 23 years old suggest that his journey is only beginning. With Mike Vrabel at the helm and Maye’s elite dual-threat potential, the Patriots appear perfectly positioned to remain perennial championship contenders.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
