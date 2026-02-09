Maxx Crosby fuels trade rumors with four-word message amid drama with Tom Brady’s Raiders in 2026

Maxx Crosby is now on the eye of the storm in Sin City. As trade rumors link the star defensive end to Super Bowl contenders in 2026, Tom Brady and the Las Vegas Raiders look puzzled at Crosby’s recent, four-word statement on social media ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Crosby has always been a vocal presence in the Raiders’ locker room. At times, it’s been a double-edged sword for the organization. He has never been—and never will be—one to mince words or sugarcoat his thoughts. Crosby will always give Brady and the Raiders his honest two cents, regardless of the situation. Now, after yet another embarrassing season in 2025, his patience appears to have reached its limit.

According to a report from Jason La Canfora, Crosby has informed Brady and the Raiders that he does not intend to play for Las Vegas again. The report ignited the NFL offseason, with fans quickly generating wild—and not-so-crazy—mock trades. The fact that Crosby took to social media with a cryptic four-word message didn’t put out the fire. On the contrary, it poured a gallon of fuel on it.

“Stop Waiting…. Dominate TODAY,“ Crosby wrote on his latest post on X. The statement came just hours after his name emerged as a top trade candidate in the NFL. In the eyes of many NFL fans, Crosby is sending a clear message to Brady and the Raiders: he’s had enough and no longer wants to waste his prime years in an organization filled with question marks.

Tom Brady at Lumen Field on January 25, 2026

Crosby’s contract situation

Though Crosby may have had enough of Las Vegas, he signed a contract extension ahead of the 2025 NFL season, which only complicates his potential departure. The three-year, $106.5 million deal could come back to bite him, as it throws a wrench in his plans to leave Sin City.

Under his current contract, Crosby is tied to Las Vegas through the 2029 season, when he will be 32 years old. As a result, the only realistic path out—in the short-term—is via trade. This is the tense room Klint Kubiak is getting himself into, as the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator made an unexpected statement after Super Bowl LX, confirming he is headed for Vegas.

No shortage of suitors for Crosby

On paper, Crosby would be pursued by nearly every NFL team in a heartbeat. However, his personality could clash with certain coaches and locker rooms. Moreover, his contract—and roughly $35 million cap hit in 2026—may scare off potential suitors.

If the Raiders can’t work things out with Crosby, they’ll likely have no choice but to explore trade options. Having a player with a $35 million average annual salary watching from the club level is hardly a sound strategy. For a team in Las Vegas, where the house always wins, Brady and the Raiders are surely well aware of that.

There is another scenario, though. According to Spotrac, Crosby’s contract includes a potential opt-out in 2028. However, that would require him to set aside his differences and remain in Las Vegas for two more seasons. In essence, that means projected first overall pick Fernando Mendoza would be playing his first two NFL seasons not only for his own legacy, but also to keep Crosby in town.

