How many rings had Tom Brady won at Drake Maye’s age? Patriots QB loses first Super Bowl vs Seahawks

The New England Patriots fell in Super Bowl LX to the Seattle Seahawks. Drake Maye missed his first opportunity to secure the Vince Lombardi Trophy, but that has sparked an inevitable comparison: how many championships did Tom Brady have at the same age?

Drake Maye reached his first Super Bowl at just 23 years old. Unfortunately for the former North Carolina standout, he was unable to overcome a strong Seattle team that captured the second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Despite the loss, Maye’s future remains extremely promising. In fact, history offers a reassuring comparison. Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback in Patriots history, had not yet won a Super Bowl at the same age as Maye.

How many Super Bowl wins did Tom Brady have at Drake Maye’s age?

At 23 years old, Drake Maye has zero Super Bowl titles—and so did Tom Brady at that age. Brady did not win his first championship until he was 24, when the Patriots defeated the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI.

New England has placed enormous faith in Maye, who reached the Super Bowl in only his second NFL season. That early success mirrors Brady’s trajectory more closely than many might expect.

Brady went on to win his second Super Bowl at age 26, defeating the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII, followed by a third title at age 27 against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX.

After that early dynasty, Brady endured a long championship drought. Although he returned to the Super Bowl twice, both appearances ended in losses to the New York Giants. His fourth ring finally arrived in 2015, at 37 years old, when the Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks.

