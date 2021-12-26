Tom Brady talked with the media after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory over the Panthers, which helped them clinch the NFC South division title.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched their first NFC South division title since 2007 in Week 16 following their key road win over the Carolina Panthers. And Tom Brady wants everyone to know he doesn’t take it for granted.

Last week, the Buccaneers had a great chance to win the division at home against the New Orleans Saints. However, Tom Brady was shutout for the third time in his career and the team lost 9-0 in a game to forget.

But a week later, Brady came back and with a better performance this time, with the level fans have been accustomed to seeing, the Bucs recorded 391 total yards and notched seven scoring drives against the Panthers. Here’s what Brady said after the game.

Tom Brady on NFC South title: “We have earned it”

Brady has been an AFC East winner 17 times with the New England Patriots, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t going to celebrate this achievement. “I’m not taking anything for granted,” Brady said, according to Clutchpoints.

“Winning the division is hard to do. We’ve earned it. We are 11-4, it’s not the greatest record in the world, but it’s certainly not the worst either,” he added. “11-4, I’ll take it. We’ve lost some tough games, I think we’ve learned from each of those tough losses. Everything is ahead of us.”

The Buccaneers still have a chance to finish the season with the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They will have their final road game of the campaign next week against the New York Jets. However, to finish No. 1, they will need help from the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions to win over Green Bay Packers in the final two weeks of the season.