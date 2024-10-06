NFL News: Patrick Mahomes warns Kansas City Chiefs teammates about the New Orleans Saints

Patrick Mahomes believes the New Orleans Saints can make things complicated for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season.

The Kansas City Chiefs are undefeated through four weeks in the 2024 NFL season, but that status will be put to test when Patrick Mahomes and company play the New Orleans Saints on ‘Monday Night Football’ in Week 5.

Andy Reid has already warned his players about Derek Carr and the Saints’ talent, but Mahomes is already well aware of the challenge New Orleans presents. Still, it looks like the quarterback also sent a clear reminder to his teammates, especially to the offense.

“It’ll be a great challenge for us,” Mahomes said. “They’re a physical team, they play extremely fast and they have a lot of great players and veteran players so they can kind of get away with stuff because they know what they can and can’t get away with, so you’ve got to make sure that you’re really on top of every single check at the line of scrimmage and prepared for everything whenever you step to the football.”

The Saints are 2-2 and their strength seems to be in offense, but Mahomes isn’t underestimating their defense either. In fact, the Chiefs star warned his team to keep an eye on Dennis Allen’s decisions, as the New Orleans head coach can catch opponents off guard.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints during a preseason game at Caesars Superdome on August 13, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“I think just a very intelligent coach,” Mahomes said of Allen. “I mean, someone that does a lot of different things. He’s a game plan-specific coach. Someone that – it’s not all about his defense. He looks at the offenses and what they do best [and] he tries to take those away and he’s really good at it. He’ll throw changeups in there [that] you might have not seen the entire season or in his past because he thinks this might work this week.“

see also NFL News: Chiefs DT Chris Jones issues warning to Saints, calls out former teammates

What’s Patrick Mahomes’ record vs the Saints?

This will be only the second time Mahomes plays the Saints. The Chiefs quarterback is 1-0 against New Orleans, having led Kansas City to a 32-29 win on December 20, 2020.

But the Chiefs star knows the opposing quarterback much better, as Derek Carr spent many years with the Las Vegas Raiders before moving to New Orleans. However, Carr emerged victorious just once against Mahomes throughout his NFL career.

Carr’s lone win when playing Mahomes came on October 11, 2020, when the Raiders beat the Chiefs 40-32. The Saints quarterback is 3-14 in 17 career starts against Kansas City. Nine of those starts were with Mahomes at the helm of the Chiefs’ offense.

