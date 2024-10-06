Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Jets HC Robert Saleh sends encouraging message after loss against Vikings

After a painful loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 of the NFL, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is striving to maintain an optimistic outlook for the future.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England; NFL, American Football Herren, USA UK Football, New York Jets versus Minnesota Vikings; Robert Saleh head coach of the New York Jets
© IMAGO / Action PlusTottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England; NFL, American Football Herren, USA UK Football, New York Jets versus Minnesota Vikings; Robert Saleh head coach of the New York Jets

By Matías Persuh

The loss on Sunday morning for the New York Jets against the unbeaten Minnesota Vikings left Aaron Rodgers and his team with a negative record of 2-3. However, after the game, head coach Robert Saleh is trying to keep hopes alive for turning the situation around despite the challenging circumstances.

The Jets’ trip to London not only resulted in a disappointing outcome on the field, but they also returned with another loss and a hurt Rodgers due to an injury sustained during the game. While the situation isn’t ideal, Saleh still holds onto hope for the future.

After the game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the coach spoke with Zack Rosenblatt from The Athletic in a press conference and expressed his thoughts on the situation: “It’s early. We’re five games in.”, Saleh stated.

Advertisement

“We’d like to be better. We have a long way to go.”, the coach acknowledged the current situation facing the Jets this season in the NFL. The New York team has not only failed to demonstrate a convincing level of play throughout various segments of the game, but they are also dealing with rumors of discord between staff members and leaders like Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers of New York Jets runs with the ball during the NFL match between New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 06, 2024 in London, England.

Advertisement

Aaron Rodger reaches milestone in London

While the collective experience of the New York Jets’ trip to England didn’t go as hoped due to the final loss against the Vikings, there is someone who can take away a positive: star QB Aaron Rodgers achieved a record that few in the league hold.

NFL News: Andy Reid sends Chiefs players clear warning about Derek Carr, Saints

see also

NFL News: Andy Reid sends Chiefs players clear warning about Derek Carr, Saints

The former Green Bay Packers player became the ninth QB in NFL history to reach 60,000 passing yards, as reported by the NFL on social media. He achieved this milestone with a seven-yard catch-and-run to tight end Tyler Conklin.

Advertisement
Aaron Rodgers New York Jets

@NFL

What’s next for the New York Jets?

  • vs Buffalo Bills, Week 6
  • vs Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 7
  • vs New England Patriots, Week 8
  • vs Houston Texans, Week 9
  • vs Arizona Cardinals, Week 10
Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Where to watch Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game
NBA

Where to watch Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game

NBA News: Nets star Dennis Schroder makes something clear about playing with Ben Simmons
NBA

NBA News: Nets star Dennis Schroder makes something clear about playing with Ben Simmons

Buffaloes' Deion Sanders sends strong message to Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia after win over Alabama
College Football

Buffaloes' Deion Sanders sends strong message to Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia after win over Alabama

Report: France coach Didier Deschamps blindsided by Mbappe’s Real Madrid handling
Soccer

Report: France coach Didier Deschamps blindsided by Mbappe’s Real Madrid handling

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo