NFL News: Jets HC Robert Saleh sends encouraging message after loss against Vikings

After a painful loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 of the NFL, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is striving to maintain an optimistic outlook for the future.

The loss on Sunday morning for the New York Jets against the unbeaten Minnesota Vikings left Aaron Rodgers and his team with a negative record of 2-3. However, after the game, head coach Robert Saleh is trying to keep hopes alive for turning the situation around despite the challenging circumstances.

The Jets’ trip to London not only resulted in a disappointing outcome on the field, but they also returned with another loss and a hurt Rodgers due to an injury sustained during the game. While the situation isn’t ideal, Saleh still holds onto hope for the future.

After the game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the coach spoke with Zack Rosenblatt from The Athletic in a press conference and expressed his thoughts on the situation: “It’s early. We’re five games in.”, Saleh stated.

“We’d like to be better. We have a long way to go.”, the coach acknowledged the current situation facing the Jets this season in the NFL. The New York team has not only failed to demonstrate a convincing level of play throughout various segments of the game, but they are also dealing with rumors of discord between staff members and leaders like Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodger reaches milestone in London

While the collective experience of the New York Jets’ trip to England didn’t go as hoped due to the final loss against the Vikings, there is someone who can take away a positive: star QB Aaron Rodgers achieved a record that few in the league hold.

The former Green Bay Packers player became the ninth QB in NFL history to reach 60,000 passing yards, as reported by the NFL on social media. He achieved this milestone with a seven-yard catch-and-run to tight end Tyler Conklin.

What’s next for the New York Jets?

vs Buffalo Bills, Week 6

vs Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 7

vs New England Patriots, Week 8

vs Houston Texans, Week 9

vs Arizona Cardinals, Week 10

