Vanderbilt QB reveals Johnny Manziel inspiration for upset win over Jalen Milroe's Alabama

The Vanderbilt Commodores pulled off the biggest upset in program history, defeating the No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide for the first time since 1984. Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia credited his surprising inspiration, Johnny Manziel, for the upset victory over Jalen Milroe’s Alabama squad.

Vanderbilt made headlines across college football by taking down the nation’s top team. Diego Pavia put on a stellar performance and raised many eyebrows on the Crimson Tide’s defense. Kalen DeBoer’s defensive unit looked lost on the field.

After the thrilling win in the NCAA, which saw fans storm the field and bring down the goalposts, Pavia revealed a surprising source of motivation behind his play.

“Johnny Football, in his video he said he’s nothing to play with,” Pavia said. “I think the same way about myself. Just every time I step on the field, I feel like I’m the best player on the field. Every single time, that I just gotta keep showing up. It’s God’s timing.”

Diego Pavia #2 of the Vanderbilt Commodores celebrates during the first half of the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at FirstBank Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Pavia finished the day with 252 passing yards, along with two touchdowns and 56 yards on the ground. Vandy’s QB inspiration on Manziel certainly paid off, whether he also mimicked Johnny Football’s celebrations is a story for another day.

Alabama suffers huge misstep

Entering the week as the top-ranked team in the AP Poll, Alabama’s shocking loss has sent them tumbling in the rankings. Now at No. 7, DeBoer’s program will face heavy scrutiny after such a stunning defeat.

Alabama’s playoff hopes are suddenly in jeopardy. While their 4-1 record remains strong, this unexpected conference loss to a weaker opponent could have lasting repercussions. Alabama can’t afford to linger on this defeat for long, though, as the South Carolina Gamecocks will be in Tuscaloosa for their SEC matchup on October 12th.