Patrick Mahomes reveals he asked Tom Brady and others about knee injury recovery ahead of Chiefs of 2026 NFL season

Patrick Mahomes is recovering from a knee injury and during this stage, he spoke to Tom Brady and others to get the best information to recover properly as the Kansas City Chiefs await.

If someone knows how to come back in a winning way from a knee injury is Tom Brady. Hence, now that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is recovering, he spoke to the all-time great signal-caller and others as he prepares to come back in the 2026 NFL season.

Per Charles Goldman of AtoZSports, “Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says that he’s talked to Tom Brady, Tyrann Mathieu, and Zach Ertz about his knee injury recovery, getting some advice from players who have suffered similar injuries.”

That is a very huge sign of maturity by Patrick Mahomes. Brady, not so long ago, was Mahomes’ nemesis in the league. Now, Mahomes is seeking a retired Brady for advice. Also, speaking to a former teammate like Tyrann Mathieu and a respected veteran like Zach Ertz speaks to Mahomes’ will to get back to his best.

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Mahomes recovery timetable

Now that Andy Reid revealed Patrick Mahomes’ status is a good one, the timetable is very optimistic. Mahomes suffered his ACL tear the last December, so the 9-month period recovery should be up by Week 1. Hence, he is right on track.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs

Now, Mahomes is not looking at just recovering, but getting back to his best shape. If Mahomes manages to do so, he could really be rewriting history. Mahomes is a Chiefs legend already, and he could be an even bigger one if he delivers a ring after a knee injury.

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Who can replace Mahomes if necessary?

If Patrick Mahomes suffers a setback, which would be unfortunate, the Chiefs would have Justin Fields stepping up as the quarterback. Fields is very mobile, but the Chiefs would suffer a lot in terms of arm-strength and accuracy.