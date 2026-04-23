Tom Brady confirms Fernando Mendoza will be mentored as Raiders QB after 2026 NFL Draft

Tom Brady and the Las Vegas Raiders are preparing to turn the page with what is expected to be a franchise-defining move in the 2026 NFL Draft. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza is widely projected as the No. 1 overall pick, giving them a chance to reset after a turbulent offseason.

During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Mendoza shared insight into his early connection with Brady and what the legendary quarterback and minority owner of the team told him about a potential future in Las Vegas.

“He gave me the message that he’s going to push me, and he’s not going to be all lovey-dovey, and that, if the Raiders draft me, he’s going to be a mentor and wants to pour into whatever QB the Raiders have.”

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Tom Brady’s message for Fernando Mendoza

Tom Brady’s message reflects a broader shift within the Las Vegas Raiders. After a disappointing stretch under Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith, Brady had already signaled a more active role in football decisions.

Now, with Klint Kubiak leading a new coaching era, the Raiders appear ready to build around a young quarterback with elite upside. In the QB room, it will be a very interesting scenario with a veteran like Kirk Cousins also mentoring Mendoza and leading the transition.

Will Raiders pick QB Fernando Mendoza in 2026 NFL Draft?

The Raiders are ready to choose Fernando Mendoza. The context makes the moment even more significant. Las Vegas endured a controversial offseason, highlighted by the failed trade attempt involving Maxx Crosby and the Baltimore Ravens, raising questions about the team’s long-term direction.

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Landing Mendoza could change that narrative entirely. Fresh off a national championship run with Indiana, he represents not only stability at quarterback but also a potential cornerstone for years to come.

If his development aligns with expectations, and with Brady’s mentorship in place, the Raiders could quickly re-enter contention in a loaded AFC West alongside the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and Denver Broncos. Over time, Mendoza may even position the franchise to pursue the ultimate goal: returning to Super Bowl contention.