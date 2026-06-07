Caleb Williams chooses Tom Brady as greatest QB of all time with surprising nod to Aaron Rodgers

Caleb Williams was asked to name the greatest quarterback in NFL history, and his answer is turning heads.

Caleb Williams was recently asked to weigh in on one of football’s most debated topics: who is the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Speaking in an interview with Heavy Sports, Williams did not hesitate when discussing the top spot.

“I mean, Brady. When you go seven Super Bowls it’s hard to…there’s not anybody close. And so it gets hard to debate that. I put Brady as number one, and for me, Aaron Rodgers is probably number two.”

Williams’ answer immediately drew attention across the NFL because of the second name on his list. While few would be surprised to see Tom Brady at the top, Williams’ decision to rank Aaron Rodgers as the second-best quarterback ever is particularly noteworthy given the history between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.

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Who is the greatest QB of all time?

Tom Brady is the greatest QB of all time according to Caleb Williams, but, Aaron Rodgers got a tremendous recognition from the Bears’ star. For more than a decade, Rodgers tormented the Bears while establishing himself as one of the most successful quarterbacks in NFL history. As a result, many Chicago fans still associate him with some of the franchise’s most frustrating moments.

That makes Williams’ praise especially significant. Rather than letting the rivalry influence his opinion, the Bears quarterback openly acknowledged Rodgers’ greatness and placed him ahead of numerous legendary passers.

The timing is also interesting because Rodgers is preparing for what is expected to be his final NFL season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. As one generation of quarterbacks begins to take over the league, Williams made it clear that he still views Rodgers as one of the defining players in NFL history.