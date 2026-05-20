Bill Belichick guarantees it ‘wouldn’t have gone well’ if Tom Brady had stayed with Patriots in 2020

Bill Belichick won six Super Bowl titles alongside Tom Brady before the quarterback left the New England Patriots in 2020—a decision the legendary head coach now says he completely understands.

In 2020, the New England Patriots saw Tom Brady depart after winning six Super Bowl titles together. Even though the decision shocked the football world at the time, Bill Belichick, who was then the team’s head coach, now believes it was absolutely the right call by the legendary quarterback.

For many football fans, Tom Brady should have retired as a lifelong Patriot. Instead, he left in 2020 to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he went on to win his seventh Super Bowl ring. Years later, Belichick, who is now focusing on his second year with the UNC Tar Heels, completely supports the decision made by the future first-ballot Hall of Famer.

According to the former Patriots head coach, who won six Super Bowls alongside Brady, New England simply didn’t have a strong enough roster to help TB12 achieve success in 2020. In contrast, Tampa Bay had built a championship-ready environment perfectly suited for Brady to step in and win another title.

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“Tom leaving was absolutely the right thing for him to do,” Bill Belichick said, via Boston.com. “We didn’t have a good team in 2020. We just didn’t have a good football team. We had all those guys that left — (Rob) Gronkowski and (Julian) Edelman. Most of our team was gone. (Devin) McCourty and a few others were still there, but they were about to go, too. We were just at the end.

“And honestly, I was happy for him that things worked out well for him in Tampa, because he was with a team … and then he went on and won. That made me happy for him, because Tom — it wouldn’t have gone well in 2020 in New England. On this, I can guarantee that.”

The Patriots were not ready for Tom Brady’s departure

Tom Brady’s final contract with the Patriots expired in 2020, a situation the front office was well aware of. While they remained confident that they would agree on an extension, they ultimately failed to secure his services, allowing the quarterback to hit free agency.

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NFL legend Tom Brady cracks a joke about his former Patriots head coach, Bill Belichick, while giving the commencement address at Georgetown University.



"Challenge yourself with ideas that are uncomfortable and people who push you to be your very best, even if one of those… pic.twitter.com/pnDaN6G48K — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 17, 2026

Following Brady’s departure, Bill Belichick chose to remain in New England to rebuild with a new quarterback. However, the Patriots struggled to find a viable successor during the remainder of his tenure, which ultimately led to the legendary head coach’s departure following the 2023 season.

Now, the Patriots find themselves in an entirely different era. Mike Vrabel took over the team in 2025 and immediately guided them to Super Bowl LX, where New England narrowly fell to the Seattle Seahawks. Furthermore, the franchise has found a promising young signal-caller in Drake Maye, whom many view as the true successor to Tom Brady that the club had been desperately searching for.

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Will Bill Belichick return to the NFL?

Since parting ways with the Patriots at the end of the 2023 season, Belichick has not held another coaching position in the NFL. He came remarkably close to joining the Atlanta Falcons in early 2024, but the organization ultimately chose Raheem Morris to fill the vacancy.

Bill Belichick currently serves as the head coach of the UNC Tar Heels. While he is rumored to still be interested in a return to the professional ranks, no formal NFL offers have materialized, meaning his legendary days in the league may have officially come to a close.