Tom Brady admits NFL players weren’t well prepared after losing in 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic

Tom Brady reflected on the 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic with honesty after facing a Team USA squad that looked far more comfortable in the format. The legendary quarterback admitted that his team leaned too heavily on traditional NFL concepts, which did not always translate to the faster pace of flag football.

“We were trying to probably play more NFL football and pass concepts. Things happen pretty quick out there as those guys are super shifty. They did a good job running the ball when we just had one run play.”

Brady’s comments highlighted how specialized flag football teams operate differently, relying on quick cuts, misdirection, and tempo rather than deeper, developing routes. The seven-time Super Bowl champion admitted it was a very tough task on the field.

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Will Tom Brady and NFL stars play in 2028 Olympics?

The performance sparked conversation about how even experienced NFL players must adjust to a different style ahead of the 2028 Olympics. Tom Brady and his teammates showed competitiveness, but Team USA’s chemistry and familiarity with the format ultimately stood out.

The exhibition became a learning moment as much as a showcase. “Just in terms of strategy we played well behind, but, I thought it was a fun experience and experiment as well for us to kind of see where everyone measured up. I’m really happy for the USA flag team. They did a great job really. They got a lot of talented and humble kids. They were really well coached.”

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In the coming months, the big debate will be which players USA Football will choose to represent the country in the Olympics. It will be a very difficult path for NFL stars or even for Brady if he wanted to make an unexpected comeback.

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