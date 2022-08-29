What is there left to say about Tom Brady that has not already been said? Brady is without question the greatest player to ever play in the NFL, no small feat. Brady is up there with Lionel Messi, Michael Jordan, and Floyd Mayweather, Jr. in their respective sports as the best of the best.

Entering the new NFL season, the league put out a list of its 100 top players entering the season. Fans and pundits were a bit shocked to see that on top of that list was Tom Brady. The NFL legend was ahead of players like Aaron Donald, Aaron Rodgers, and Cooper Kupp, but let’s get real, none of these players hold a candle to Brady and his achievements.

Brady is entering the 2022/23 season as a 7-time Super Bowl winner, 5-time Super Bowl MVP, 3-time NFL MVP, and quarterback with most career wins. To say that Brady is not the best in the game is an understatement. Here is what Tom Brady had to say when he found out he was on top of the list.

Tom Brady reacts to being named top player out of 100 in NFL

Brady tweeted out, “This is just a testament to the family, teammates, coaches, staff, and every single one of you who’ve supported me along the way. Thank you all. Let’s go get another one. @Buccaneers”.

Last season Brady was the league leader in both passing yards and touchdowns. All indications have led us to believe that this will in fact be Brady’s last season in the NFL, he teased with the idea to retire last season but after a bit of soul searching decided to go one more year.