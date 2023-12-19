Tom Brady’s knowledge of the NFL might be very useful for the league even though he’s retired. Now, the former quarterback has urged the organization to make big changes in the rules following the suspension of Damontae Kazee.

In Week 15 of the 2023 regular season, a deeply unfortunate incident unfolded. Damontae Kazee, safety for the Pittsburgh Steelers, collided with Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. in a helmet-to-helmet contact, endangering the well-being of both players.

Following this situation, the NFL decided to suspend Kazee indefinitely. However, Tom Brady has stepped in to defend the safety, urging the league to implement changes to prevent these types of hits.

Tom Brady asks quarterbacks to protect their own receivers

A scary moment arrived in Week 15 of the 2023 season. Damontae Kazee, safety of the Steelers, arrived late for a tackle on Michael Pittman Jr., hitting the wide receiver directly on the head.

After the game, the NFL announced that they were suspending Damontae Kazee indefinitely for that hit. It is unknown if the safety will also be out for the playoffs if the Steelers advance.

The decision sparked a major debate across the league. While many analysts support the league’s call, Tom Brady contends that it’s essential to recognize that defensive players aren’t always at fault.

According to the seven-time Super Bowl champion, quarterbacks must protect their own wide receivers and not put them in risky situations. Brady addressed the matter on Instagram, receiving support from important players such as J.J. Watt.

“Nobody likes seeing players get hurt. But hard hits happen,” Tom Brady said on Instagram. “QBs should not be throwing the ball in areas where they are exposing their own teammates to these types of hits. Coaches need to coach better, QBs needs to read coverages and throw the ball to the right places and defenders should aim for the right hitting areas.”

While Brady never mentioned Gardner Minshew, quarterback of the Colts, he was clearly sending him a message. “To put the blame on the defense player all the time is just flat out wrong. Need better QB play!! It’s not OK QBs to get your WRs hit because of your bad decisions!” the legend added.

What are Mike Tomlin’s thoughts on Damontae Kazee’s suspension?

Mike Tomlin, head coach of the Steelers, won’t be able to have Damontae Kazee for the rest of the regular season. Of course this is a sensitive loss for the team, but Tomlin knows that they must respect the league’s decision.

“Sometimes it’s just professional football today, and how difficult it is to operate, but the National Football League is really clear, man. They put a hundred percent of the onus on the defender in those circumstances. It’s unfortunate, but we understand it,” Tomlin said.