Mike Tomlin might be on the hot seat with Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are in the middle of one of the most embarrassing weeks in franchise history. Last Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals arrived to Acrisure with a 2-10 record and left with an incredible 24-10 win.

Now, it all happened again on Thursday Night Football. Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots had also a 2-10 record and the offense wasn’t able to score more than 10 points in the last three games.

Then, in one of the most shocking turn of events this season in the NFL, the Steelers fell at home 21-18 with three touchdowns passers by Bailey Zappe in the first. Just unbelievable.

As a consequence, Mike Tomlin could be on the hot seat for the first time since becoming the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2007. Another year without a Super Bowl could be the beginning of the end.

The downfall by the Pittsburgh Steelers is so massive that they just established one of the worst records in NFL history. Steelers became the first team over .500 to lose consecutive games to teams 8+ games under .500. Yes. The Cardinals (2-10) and the Patriots (2-10).

Now, the fan base just got tired of Mike Tomlin’s decisions. During the first half of the game against New England, chants asking for Mason Rudolph were heard at Acrisure Stadium after the terrible performance by Mitch Trubisky.

Though Tomlin is well recognized for his amazing streak of 16 non-losing seasons, it’s important to remember the Steelers haven’t won a playoff game in seven years.

Furthermore, thanks to the loss against the Patriots, Pittsburgh are currently out of the wild card race with a 7-6 record. That would mean back-to-back seasons without reaching the playoffs.

How long is the contract of Mike Tomlin with Pittsburgh Steelers?

The contract of Mike Tomlin with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024 and, in a very intriguing sign, Art Rooney II didn’t negotiate an extension during the summer of 2023. That’s why, the pressure might be on.

In the end, Tomlin is responsible for choosing Matt Canada as the offensive coordinator and the lack of effort by many players such as Diontae Johnson. They even had multiple penalties for illegal formations on offense in the last two weeks.

The defense was supposed to be his signature system, but they just allowed 21 points from the Patriots and, in the game against the Cardinals, a 99-yard drive led by Kyler Murray.

Will the Steelers make the playoffs?

Two weeks ago, with a record of 7-4, everything looked pretty simple for the Pittsburgh Steelers considering they would face Arizona (2-10) and New England (2-10). Now, it would be an uphill battle to make the playoffs.

Right now, the Steelers are out of the playoff picture as the No.8 seed in the AFC with a 7-6 record. They are three games behind the Baltimore Ravens, so the AFC North is totally out of reach.

In the wild card race, the Browns (7-5), Colts (7-5) and Texans (7-5) hold the three playoff spots. By the way, the next game of the Steelers is at Indianapolis and that could be the last chance to save their season.