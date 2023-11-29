In the last two decades, Mike Tomlin has become one of the most respected head coaches in the NFL. Therefore, it’s no coincidence that he has a Super Bowl to his name, in addition to that impressive streak of 16 non-losing seasons.

Nevertheless, it’s also a reality that the Steelers have gone seven years without a playoff victory. In this 2023 season, all signs point to them having a new opportunity with a record of 7-4 in the fight for the AFC North.

However, since the era of Ben Roethlisberger, one of the major issues for the Pittsburgh Steelers has been the attitude and discipline of several players, especially at the wide receiver position.

The list of talented but problematic players speaks for itself: Antonio Brown, Santonio Holmes, Chase Claypool, Martavis Bryant or Mike Wallace. Now, Diontae Johnson has stirred up a new controversy.

Mike Tomlin addresses the lack of attitude by Diontae Johnson

Last Sunday, Diontae Johnson became a trending topic on social media after standing still following a fumble by running back Jaylen Warren in the first quarter of the game against the Bengals.

The sequence was shocking because the wide receiver did nothing to recover the ball despite the play being just inches away. As a consequence, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about this situation.

“Diontae can’t let the emotions of the previous down affect his next down, but I’ll give him an opportunity to address that with you guys. I’ll give him an opportunity to address that with his teammates. I’m not going to add any additional color. I think plays like that are best described and outlined by those involved and less so by guys like me.”

The past few weeks have been very challenging for the Steelers’ offense following complaints from multiple players like Najee Harris or George Pickens. This led to the firing of offensive coordinator Matt Canada. The first coaching change in the middle of a season for Pittsburgh since 1941.

Diontae Johnson explains what happened in fumble against Bengals

In this era of social media, Diontae Johnson was completely exposed minutes after the incident at Cincinnati. Though the central focus should have been the offense achieving over 400 yards after 59 games without doing so, the wide receiver took the spotlight.

“I addressed the situation to my teammates. They know how I feel and how I should go about the situation the next time it occurs. I own up to it. I’m not perfect. All I can do is move forward and keep playing football. I didn’t see it. I was just doing whatever I do at that time, blocking or whatever it is. I didn’t know the play was still going. If I could make the play again, I would jump on the ball.”