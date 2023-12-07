A few months ago, Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL. After a disappointing season with the Buccaneers, the 45-year old quarterback said goodbye.

“I’m retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so, I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. So, really thank you guys so much for supporting me.”

Following his college career at Michigan, Tom Brady was selected by the Patriots with the famous 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. After Drew Bledsoe got injured, Brady received the opportunity by head coach Bill Belichick and the rest is history. Six Super Bowls won with New England and one more with Tampa to become the greatest player ever.

Now, in the middle of retirement, Tom Brady announced he might be ready to come back and play football in a very special occasion with Peyton Manning. It would be a shocking development.

Tom Brady wants to come back with Peyton Manning

During the Manningcast on Monday Night Football between the Jaguars and the Bengals, Chad Johnson appeared as a special guest and said it would be a good idea to play sort of Pro Bowl between old stars of the NFL against the current ones.

In that moment, Peyton Manning asked the former wide receiver if Tom Brady would his quarterback and also assured Brady keeps training in a famous bunker waiting for the time to come back.

When Tom Brady heard it, he had an hilarious response on X. “With todays rules? Give me Chad and Randy on the outside and we’re putting up 35 next week. The bunker is no secret Peyton, come get some work in.”

So, the challenge is public. If the NFL wants to really boost the Pro Bowl, just imagine a team led on offense by Brady and Manning paired with spectacular former wide receivers such as Chad Johnson and Randy Moss. Pure cinema.