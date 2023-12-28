New York City had another Linsanity run. Instead of the New York Knicks, this time it was the New York Giants the team that got a one-hit wonder superstar for a couple of weeks: Tommy DeVito.

The undrafted rookie QB became an instant sensation and a bit of a cultural icon. References to Goodfellas and The Sopranos flooded social media every time he played, and he looked like a legitimate NFL QB more often than not.

However, following a bad performance vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, HC Brian Daboll decided to turn back to veteran backup Tyrod Taylor as the quarterback for the remainder of the season.

DeVito Knows He Belongs

Even so, people cannot ignore the fact that he did lead the Giants to three consecutive wins, all while not throwing a single interception. That should put the league on notice, and was more than enough to prove to him that he’s got a place in the NFL:

“That I belong,” DeVito said. “In the NFL, specifically. I mean, just to go out and to prove that to myself. To the younger me, to the me that was training to be here to this point. That’s all it is.”

DeVito played mistake-free football, and while Taylor took his job, there’s no reason to think Daboll could turn back to him. In the meantime, he’ll just keep doing his job:

“I’m gonna continue to be a good teammate,” DeVito said of getting benched. “Obviously coach’s decision. I have no say in that but I’m gonna continue to be a good teammate, go out and compete and that’s it. ”

The Giants won’t have Daniel Jones on the field for at least half of next season, so it could make sense for them to keep him around. If not, multiple teams could do a lot worse in the backup QB category.