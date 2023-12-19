The New York Giants may have unearthed a new hidden gem in Tommy DeVito. The quarterback, seemingly cognizant of his rapid success, has allegedly capitalized on it by attempting to double an appearance fee charged to a local pizzeria.

The 2023 NFL season has been an absolute roller coaster for the Giants. Before the season began, they gave Daniel Jones a huge contract extension, hoping to secure their franchise quarterback for the long term.

Unfortunately, Jones suffered a season-ending injury a few weeks ago. With Tyrod Taylor also sidelined, they turned to Tommy DeVito as the starter, and his remarkable talent has surprised everyone.

Report: Tommy DeVito tried to double his appearance fee at a local pizzeria

Before the 2023 season, Tommy DeVito was relatively unknown. Now, the former Illinois player has emerged as one of the most iconic figures in the league, recognized for both his charisma and remarkable talent.

After playing seven games, most fans of the Giants are very confident that DeVito could become a great quarterback. He has started in five games, with a positive record of 3-2 and incredible performances that have helped his team a lot.

His recent success has surprised everyone. Fans are eager to follow him everywhere, and brands are capitalizing on this newfound attention. DeVito is aware that he can leverage this momentum to his advantage.

Prior to their Monday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers, Coniglio’s Old Fashioned pizzeria, located in New Jersey, asked DeVito to make an appearance at their restaurant, which the quarterback reportedly agreed to.

However, his victory against the Packers changed everything. The pizzeria claimed that following the win, Tommy DeVito’s agent changed the terms of their agreement, and it was impossible for them to pay what the quarterback was asking for.

“After last week’s win we received word from his agent that his appearance fee would be doubling (went from 10k to 20); We are a small family run business & decided $20,000 was a bit steep for 2 hours,” the pizzeria wrote in an Instagram post.

Sean Stellato, DeVito’s agent, refused this statement. “It’s a shame that the restaurant promoted that they would have Tommy when we didn’t have a signed contract,” Stellato wrote in a text. “We didn’t raise the price because nothing was ever agreed to.”