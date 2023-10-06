Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is making headlines not only for his exceptional skills as a tight end but also for his connection with singer Taylor Swift. However, during a recent press conference, he addressed a unique nickname given to him by Aaron Rodgers.

When asked about Rodgers’ remark, Kelce responded, “I thought it was pretty good. With this mustache right now, I look like a guy named Mr. Pfizer. Who knew I’d get into the vax wars with Aaron Rodgers, man? Mr. Pfizer vs. the Johnson and Johnson family over there.”

Kelce went on to explain his stance on the vaccine: “I got it because of keeping myself safe, keeping my family safe, the people in this building, so yeah I stand by it 1000%. Fully comfortable with him calling me Mr. Pfizer.”

What Did Aaron Rodgers Say about Kelce?

During his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers commented on the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets matchup that he attended while rehabbing from a torn Achilles he suffered in week 1.

Rodgers stated: “There’s some sentiment that there’s some sort of moral victory out there, that we hung with the champs. Our defense played well and Pat didn’t have a crazy game and Mr. Pfizer, we kind of shut him down a little bit.”

Rodgers playfully assigned the nickname to the tight end, expressing: “He’s doing commercials for Pfizer, so I’m sure he’s owning it. I was watching the game, I couldn’t hear the commercials. But I’ve seen him on a few of them. Him and Pat have a lot of commercials.”

Why Did Aaron Rodgers Call Travis Kelce “Mr. Pfizer”?

The nickname Rodgers gave Kelce stems from the Chiefs player’s advocacy for vaccination and his appearances in Pfizer commercials, where he promotes flu and COVID-19 vaccines.