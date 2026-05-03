Ravens trust Diego Pavia, but it’s time for the quarterback to prove it

Diego Pavia finally achieved his goal and made his long-awaited leap to the NFL. Despite not receiving a signing bonus in his contract with the Baltimore Ravens, the undrafted free agent will get a chance, but Jesse Minter wants him to prove it from day one.

“So now he’s in the door, and it’s like, ‘Show us what you can do,’” the head coach said Saturday, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “And just like all the undrafted rookies, that’s what I would say.”

The Ravens’ new head coach sees tremendous potential in Pavia, so he will be given the necessary opportunities to prove it. “For us, we see it as an opportunity to bring a player in that could potentially be something, and that’s really what this is for us.”

Advertisement

It is clear that the former Heisman Trophy finalist is coming in to compete for a spot with Joe Fagnano as the second backup behind Lamar Jackson. The primary backup will be the experienced Tyler Huntley.

New Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter.

Minter and Pavia share Vanderbilt connection

Diego Pavia was one of the standout players for the Commodores last season. Jesse Minter previously served as defensive coordinator for the program back in 2021 and is also a well-known friend of Clark Lea. Eventually, their reunion in Baltimore makes sense.

Advertisement

“[Pavia has] had some experiences that are learning experiences that he could learn from and be better from. I don’t think anybody would dispute that,” Minter said. “But when you talk to the people inside that building [at Vanderbilt] and what he’s about as a player, he is showing up early every day and working really hard.”

Diego Pavia #2 of the Vanderbilt Commodores

What Pavia can learn from Lamar Jackson?

After signing a three-year deal with the Ravens, Diego Pavia is poised to compete for the third quarterback spot on the depth chart. Given his dynamic playmaking ability and dual-threat style, Pavia finds himself in the ideal environment to develop his game.

Advertisement

By studying under Lamar Jackson, he can learn how to effectively translate his mobility to the professional level and refine his pocket presence while observing the habits of a two-time league MVP.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens.

Pavia aims to make history as an undrafted rookie

The NFL has a storied history of undrafted players becoming legends, headlined by Kurt Warner, who went from stocking grocery shelves to winning a Super Bowl and two MVP awards. Defensively, Dick “Night Train” Lane set a league record with 14 interceptions in his 1952 rookie season, a mark that still stands today.

Advertisement

Additionally, Warren Moon overcame initial rejection to become the first undrafted quarterback inducted into the Hall of Fame, proving that elite talent can emerge from outside the Draft. Can Pavia join this list and make history in his new chapter with the Ravens?