Braelon Allen participates on NY Jets OTAs, encouraging team on recovery from serious injury

Braelon Allen suffered a season-ending injury last year, but now the New York Jets got a great piece of news as he is practing in OTAs.

The New York Jets were encouraged to see running back Braelon Allen participate on OTAs activities. This boosts the team’s depth chart and makes the running game one of its biggest strengths.

In Week 4 of last season, Braelon Allen suffered a pretty serious knee injury. It cost him the rest of the season, but now that he is back, the Jets finally have their RB2 of the team in rock-solid status.

In his rookie season in 2024, which his only full season, he racked up 92 rushes for 334 yards and two touchdowns. He stands behind Breece Hall on the Jets RB depth chart, which makes this room a very strong one.

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Braelon Allen’s skill set is very useful for the NY Jets

Allen is a big-sized running back. A 6’1″, 240 lbs-back, Allen is great for short-yardage dominance. That is very helpful for third and fourth downs. His physicality helps the team move the chains and gain yards after initial contact.

Braelon Allen said GET OFF ME pic.twitter.com/qs1Bx0P4g0 — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 20, 2024

He also brings a play relief to the team. His big size and ability to absorb contact make possible to rest Breece Hall for a couple of series and still give the Jets a physical, strong running game.

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Will the NY Jets have a good running game in 2026?

The fact that the Jets have a great couple of running backs should mean that the Jets are among the best rushing games. However, they are constantly behind on the scoreboard, so they don’t usually run as much.

New offensive coordinator Frank Reich is highly regarded for designing and implementing productive running games. Throughout his coaching career, he has consistently adapted his ground attacks to suit his personnel.