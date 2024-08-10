Lance's debut as starter Cowboys' QB in place of Dak Prescott. He shared his genuine thoughts ahead of the game against the Rams.

The start of a new season for the Dallas Cowboys is just around the corner. Dak Prescott‘s absence from the preseason opener opens the door for young Tray Lance, who expressed his excitement about his debut against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 2024-25 season must be a breakout year for the Dallas Cowboys, as they look to return to the NFL’s spotlight after several years of absence from the Super Bowl.

Coached by Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys will aim to make a return to the postseason, with their first step being this Sunday when they face the Los Angeles Rams in their preseason opener.

This time, the starting quarterback will be none other than the young Trey Lance. After his stint with the San Francisco 49ers, Lance joined Dallas in search of continuity. Coach McCarthy will place his trust in Lance during this preseason, replacing none other than Dak Prescott.

Trey Lance #15 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

Lance was drafted with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers, and he was considered one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Lance and his feelings about the preseason

Asked about the upcoming future, Lance spoke with the media and made the following clear: “I’m going into this game the same as I’ve gone into every other game my whole entire life — college, high school. I don’t think that I’ll put too much extra in it. I’m not going to play any harder than I have in the past, or not harder.”

“Big game for me…for us,” Lance continued. “So, I’m excited to go out there and play well.”

Dak Prescott’s situation

Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is still in contract negotiations with Jerry Jones and the Cowboys. The quarterback is entering the final year of his contract, but apparently he won’t sign contract extension soon with Dallas Cowboys.

Prescott stated: “I’m not somebody that’s governed off of money or really ever thought about money to inspire me to get me going. But I did just have a little girl and so, understanding that girls love money, I may need to get what I can while I can (laughs). But, not at all, honestly. We’re blessed. We have more than enough that I’m just thankful to be able to raise a little girl, start a family, and understanding that this game of football has already taken care of me and generations to come.”

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates his touchdown reception against the New York Giants during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Arlington, Texas.

Cowboys’ preseason games: