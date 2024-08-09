Dak Prescott was the man to blame for Jerry Jones after the Dallas Cowboys suffered a shocking loss in the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers. Following a 2023 season with MVP numbers, a contract extension for the quarterback seemed unavoidable.

However, the controversial owner hesitated as the team failed once again to reach the Super Bowl. There was no new deal for Prescott and also for other names such as CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons and even head coach Mike McCarthy.

Now, things have changed in the NFL as the quarterback market saw massive contracts for Jordan Love and Trevor Lawrence. Suddenly, all the leverage is on Dak’s side.

Dak Prescott might not sign contract extension

Dak Prescott is entering the final year of his contract with two key factors to put all the pressure on Jerry Jones. According to his deal, the Dallas Cowboys cannot use a franchise tag and the quarterback also has no trade clause.

In this scenario, Prescott could sit and wait until Jones puts a big offer or let play out the 2024 season and then receive a lot of attention from other teams. He should ask for at least $60 million per year.

Why Dak Prescott hasn’t signed with Dallas Cowboys?

Furthermore, Dak Prescott admitted during a recent interview that his daughter is the biggest reason why he is seeing things from another perspective. Patience is now his ally.

“I’m not somebody that’s governed off of money or really ever thought about money to inspire me to get me going. But I did just have a little girl and so, understanding that girls love money, I may need to get what I can while I can (laughs). But, not at all, honestly. We’re blessed. We have more than enough that I’m just thankful to be able to raise a little girl, start a family, and understanding that this game of football has already taken care of me and generations to come.”