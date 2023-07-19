Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in the last four years. As a consequence, the debate has started to determine if this is a new dynasty or not.

Of course, the big challenge for Andy Reid and his players is to win a second consecutive trophy to shut down any possible doubt. In the NFL, the last team to do it were the New England Patriots (2003 and 2004).

That’s why, especially after the retirement of Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes has constantly faced this question. The star quarterback isn’t scared and warns the NFL about what’s coming.

Patrick Mahomes sends big warning to the NFL

Patrick Mahomes has already started his preparation for the 2023 season on the Chiefs’ training camp. Without gear, the quarterback talked about the historic chance of winning back-to-back Super Bowls.

“Everybody’s motivated by that. You should be motivated to do it again. When you have that parade, when you go through the offseason that I’ve been through, you want to do it again.”

Even though Mahomes is 27-years old, the quarterback understands nothing is guaranteed in the NFL. “You only get those opportunities by winning the Super Bowl. We want to make sure that we can build up and try to win that Super Bowl again because that moment, that feeling is something that you just want to grab every single time that you get the opportunity to do it.”

However, the star also realizes the AFC is very crowded with names like Joe Burrow, Josh Allen or Aaron Rodgers. “I think it’s going to be the hardest it’s ever been. When you look at the AFC, there’s almost every team you can see a path for them getting to the playoffs. I know I said that every year, but I think this year is real.”