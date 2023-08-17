Rob Gronkowski was definitely one of the best tight ends in NFL history. He won four Super Bowls and became the most trusted man on the field for Tom Brady with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, especially because of injuries, the star had to announce a final and second retirement in 2022. “I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field.”

Now, as a celebrity in TV, Rob Gronkowski just made a very bold projection in the NFL. When asked about which team could be the next champion, the answer was just shocking.

Rob Gronkowski picks a shocking team to win the Super Bowl

Rob Gronkowski was asked about which team could win the Super Bowl in the 2023 NFL season during an interview with Kay Adams. It’s definitely not a favorite.

“I’m going to go with the Dallas Cowboys. You know, you don’t want to always bet the favorites because then you don’t win too much. So, I feel like the Dallas Cowboys have pretty good odds to win some money if they win it all.”

The big question is why Gronk believes the Cowboys could go all the way. “They added Brandin Cooks at the wide receiver position. A super fast player who could go downfield. He will be a great complement for CeeDee Lamb. They’ve been making the playoffs every year and I think this is the year they get over that edge.”