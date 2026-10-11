When is Tyreek Hill coming back? Free agent WR reportedly nears NFL return

Tyreek Hill could be nearing his return to the NFL after spending months recovering from a devastating knee injury. The veteran wide receiver remains a free agent after being released by the Miami Dolphins in February 2026, but his agent recently indicated that a deal with a new team could be coming soon. Hill is reportedly targeting a return during the 2026 season, potentially as early as November.

Hill’s comeback hopes gained momentum after his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on October 5 that he expected the wide receiver could sign with a team within days. Rosenhaus confirmed that discussions with multiple teams were planned, with the Kansas City Chiefs emerging as a leading potential destination. However, as of October 11, Hill has not officially signed with a team, and there is no confirmed date for his return to an NFL game.

The 32-year-old suffered a dislocated left knee and multiple torn ligaments, including his ACL, during a game against the New York Jets in September 2025. The injury ended his season after just four games with Miami and required extensive rehabilitation. Hill has since shared encouraging workout updates, but his next step depends on securing a contract, demonstrating that he is ready to play and addressing an ongoing NFL investigation that could affect his availability.

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When is Tyreek Hill coming back?

November is a realistic date for Tyreek Hill’s return. The Kansas City Chiefs are among the teams reportedly interested in Hill, particularly after injuries affected their receiving corps.

Hill spent the first six seasons of his NFL career in Kansas City before being traded to Miami in 2022, and a reunion with quarterback Patrick Mahomes could offer a familiar environment for his comeback. The New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens have also been mentioned among potential destinations, although no agreement has been announced.

For now, the most realistic expectation is that Hill could return in the coming weeks if he signs a contract and is cleared to play, but November remains a target rather than a confirmed timetable. Rosenhaus has emphasized that the priority is making sure the receiver is healthy before he resumes his career. Until a signing and a clear medical update are announced, Hill’s next NFL appearance remains uncertain, even as reports point toward a possible comeback.

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