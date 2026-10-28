NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone reveals plans for Luis Garcia Jr. ahead of 2027 MLB season

Aaron Boone is not ruling out the possibility of Luis Garcia Jr. taking on a different role for the New York Yankees heading into the 2027 MLB season.

The New York Yankees are one of those teams that are always considered contenders in MLB, but things did not go as expected in 2026. Many have begun to wonder whether Luis Garcia Jr. should be prioritized at third base over second base heading into next season, a possibility that Aaron Boone has not ruled out.

“I know he’s mostly played second, but you watch him throw and watch the actions of his throws, I think [that] lends itself to a lot of different possibilities. But going over to the left side of the infield is a different animal altogether. So we’ll see,” Boone said via The Athletic‘s Gary Phillips.

Although this season is still underway and approaching its decisive stage, the Bronx Bombers want to quickly turn the page and focus on returning to the top. Boone has plenty of work ahead of him, making sure each piece is in the right place to perform at its best.

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Should Garcia Jr. try another position?

Luis Garcia Jr. turned in a stellar 2026 campaign, putting up a solid .277 batting average with a career-high 30 home runs and 92 RBIs across 147 games. Primarily manning second base before splitting time at first after his midseason trade to the Bronx, his steady contact paired with newfound pop proved to be a real offensive catalyst.

Luis García Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees hits a single.

If Aaron Boone decides to shift him over to third base next year, that potent bat instantly injects much-needed middle-of-the-order muscle into the Yankees’ infield, though he’ll need to adjust smoothly to the hot corner’s quicker reaction times to avoid giving back any value on defense.

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The Yankees are already looking ahead

Aaron Boone and the Yankees front office are back at the drawing board after another painful October collapse. Following a quick Wild Card sweep of the Red Sox, the Pinstripe’s 2026 season came to a sudden halt in the ALDS, where they were swept in three straight games by the top-seeded Tampa Bay Rays due to a ice-cold offense that Boone candidly described as leaving behind a “broken clubhouse.”

With Hal Steinbrenner confirming Boone will return to manage out the final year of his contract in 2027, the focus in the Bronx shifts to fixing their offensive depth and overall execution before official preparation kicks off with the start of Spring Training on Friday, February 19, 2027.

Key takeaways

Aaron Boone has not ruled out playing Luis Garcia Jr. at third base.

has not ruled out playing Luis Garcia Jr. at third base. Luis Garcia Jr. hit .277 with 30 home runs and 92 RBIs in 2026.

and 92 RBIs in 2026. The New York Yankees begin 2027 Spring Training on Friday, February 19, 2027.