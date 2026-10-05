Tyreek Hill ready for NFL return with Chiefs reunion apparently inevitable

All signs lead to Tyreek Hill reuniting with the Kansas City Chiefs as the wideout eyes an NFL return.

Tyreek Hill is ready to electrify the NFL once again as the wide receiver is eyeing a return after overcoming a gruesome knee injury. Per the latest information, it seems like a reunion with the Kansas City Chiefs is a matter of days.

According to Adam Schefter via Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus, Hill is “potentially signing with a team over the next few days,” and the Chiefs are definitely one of the stronger options. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that a “Chiefs reunion feels inevitable at this point.”

Hill made himself a blockbuster name playing alongside Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs. Now, he could be back to the team that drafted him four years after his departure. It would be a full-circle moment for the now-veteran wideout as it seems Hill’s reunion with the Chiefs has gained traction.

Advertisement

Signing Tyreek Hill makes sense for the Chiefs

The Chiefs had a very good vertical threat in Tyquan Thornton, who unfortunately suffered a gruesome dislocated ankle injury in Week 4. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, doctors placed the ankle back. Thornton was on the plane back with the team, though he is “out indefinitely.” Rapoport also stated that a “Chiefs reunion would make a lot of sense.” Of course, Thornton’s injury fueled the Tyreek Hill speculation.

Tyreek Hill regular season numbers with Patrick Mahomes👇



331 Receptions

4,638 Receiving Yards

42 Touchdowns https://t.co/Axlg2fzPIo pic.twitter.com/gpWdOCebWc — SleeperChiefs (@SleeperChiefsKC) October 5, 2026

Thornton had 111 yards and two touchdowns on five catches. Given how strong Mahomes’ arm is and how important it is for the Chiefs to have a vertical threat, the blazing speed of Hill could represent not only a substitute, but also an upgrade on Thornton. That if Hill recovered properly.

Advertisement

Is Hill still the weapon he was previously in the NFL?

At 32 years old and fresh off a major knee injury where he tore his ACL, dislocated his knee, and suffered multi-ligament damage, it is quite a stretch to think he will be the Tyreek Hill that was completely unguardable.

However, the Chiefs don’t need an unguardable snap-after-snap receiver, they need a situational, vertical threat that Mahomes can trust. Hence, if the speed is still there, Hill could be very useful for the Chiefs.

Key takeaways

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is targeting a potential signing in the next few days and the Chiefs look like the first option.

a potential signing in the next few days and the Chiefs look like the first option. Chiefs receiver Tyquan Thornton is out indefinitely after suffering a dislocated ankle.

after suffering a dislocated ankle. The 32-year-old veteran is recovering from a torn ACL and multi-ligament knee damage.