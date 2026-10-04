Tyreek Hill reunion with Chiefs gains traction as Kansas City reportedly makes first move

The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly take the first step toward a reunion with Tyreek Hill in search of an agreement for the 2026 NFL season.

The Kansas City Chiefs secured a big 30-27 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders in a tight Week 4 matchup during the 2026 NFL season, remaining one of the undefeated teams with a 4-0 record. Adding to the major news surrounding the franchise, the team is pursuing a potential reunion with Tyreek Hill.

Hill is currently dealing with an injury, with questions remaining about his return timeline. However, according to Michael Silver of The Athletic, the Chiefs are expected to have strong interest in reuniting once he is healthy, which could be in November.

Reported by Silver, the Chiefs have already reached out to Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, signaling that Andy Reid’s side is already exploring the wide receiver’s potential arrival.

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What happened to Tyreek?

Hill suffered a severe knee injury almost exactly a year ago while playing for the Miami Dolphins and was released in February. He is working to recover from a dislocated knee and multiple torn ligaments—including his ACL.

Tyreek Hill former wide receiver of the Miami Dolphins

The Chiefs, who traded Hill to the Dolphins in March 2022 after declining his contract demands, already had interest in reuniting with him before Sunday. However, during the game against the Raiders, two wide receivers suffered injuries: Tyquan Thornton, who could miss the remainder of the season with a broken ankle, and Rashee Rice, who could be sidelined for several weeks with a hamstring strain. This further elevates interest in Hill and opens the door for a possible signing.

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Following those injuries, the Chiefs have already made contact with Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, to express their interest. Naturally, the organization would need to be satisfied with his medical recovery, but no other obstacles are expected on the team’s side.

At the time, his initial stint in Kansas City ended on good terms, and key figures within the organization, like Patrick Mahomes or Travis Kelce, view him as a strong fit for the current squad.

Key takeaways

A 30-27 victory over Las Vegas kept Kansas City undefeated in Week 4.

over Las Vegas kept Kansas City undefeated in Week 4. Tyreek Hill is being pursued by Kansas City for a potential roster reunion.

is being pursued by Kansas City for a potential roster reunion. Tyquan Thornton and Rashee Rice suffered injuries during the Week 4 game.