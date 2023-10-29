Things are taking a turn in Tyson Bagent’s life. One of the undrafted free agents who joined the Chicago Bears during the 2023 NFL season, he seems to be playing a much more important role than everyone expected.

Despite his big college accomplishments, Bagent went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, he quickly signed with the Bears and quickly made a good impression. He impressed coaches with his arm strength, accuracy, and decision-making. He also earned the respect of his teammates with his work ethic and leadership.

While it is still too early to say what Bagent’s future holds, he has certainly shown enough potential to warrant a closer look. If he can continue to improve and develop, he could one day be a starter in the NFL.

Tyson Bagent’s Age

He was born in the city of Martinsburg in the state of West Virginia on June 8, 2000, he is 23 years old in 2023. Tyson is young but he is very talented, his college stats are amazing for someone as young as him.

Who is his girlfriend?

Tyson’s girlfriend is Maggie Litzinger, so far not much is known about their relationship, but Maggie is apparently a nurse in Maryland, she has 53k followers on TikTok and 5,000 followers on Instagram. Her social media handles are (@maggielitzinger).

How much does Tyson weigh and how tall is he?

He weighs 213 lb (97 kg) and stands 6-3 (1.91 m), Tyson is above average in height and weight for a quarterback. A good height and weight for a quarterback is generally considered to be between 6’2″ and 6’4″ and 210 and 230 pounds.

Bagent’s college stats

During his college time with Shepherd Rams (2018-2022) he was an unstoppable machine, Tyson broke multiple records and left an indelible mark.

Bagent shattered nearly every Shepherd quarterback record during his five-year career. He holds the NCAA record for passing touchdowns (159) and the Division II record for completions (1,400) and passing yards (17,034). In 2021, Bagent won the Harlon Hill Trophy and the Hardman Award, as well as being named DII Offensive Player of the Year.

Contract with the Chicago Bears

He has a small contract with the Bears, in 2023 he will earn only $750,000, Tyson signed a 3-year contract with the franchise valued at $2,750,000. His signing bonus of $25,000 is slightly more than the annual salary of a McDonald’s employee who flips burgers.