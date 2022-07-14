The 26-year-old tight end showed off his huge frame and his concentration skills in a viral social media video.

David Njoku is entering his sixth NFL season with the Cleveland Browns and is hoping to produce better numbers than his 475 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns. Njoku played in 16 games last season as the Browns went 8-9 and missed the playoffs.

Now as the Browns prepare for the new season, Njoku will be one of the key components to get the team back to the NFL postseason. While preparing for the new season Sports Science pro Sergio Malmborg captured a video of David Njoku, shirtless and balancing himself on one leg while he was being thrown various balls which he caught.

Malmborg also captured when David Njoku walked around the gym with 120-pound weights like they were nothing. To say Njoku is not ready for the new season is an understatement

Viral video of David Njoku

David Njoku’s best season with the Browns came in 2018, his second year as a pro, with 639 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns. In total Njoku has 15 touchdowns in 65 games.

David Njoku is one of nine children born of Nigerian parents, on his Twitter account he has an emoji of the Nigerian flag in representation of his roots and recently signed a four-year, $56.75 million contract extension.