Eli Manning is enjoying his retirement and not only does he have a show with his brother but now he has one called Eli's Places. Check here the full video.

Eli Manning was the quarterback for the New York Giants from 2004 to 2019 and during his reign he won two Super Bowl rings (XLII, XLVI). He wasn't the best quarterback ever, but he was the best quarterback the Giants have ever had.

After his career ended he was unemployed and ESPN offered him a job as an analyst for the 2021 NFL season where Eli called nine games. But the best thing is that Eli shares a screen with his brother Peyton in a show known as Manningcast.

Eli Manning did not play for Penn State, he was part of the Ole Miss team from 1999 to the 2003 season. He was drafted by the San Diego Chargers during the 2004 NFL Draft but he was traded to the Giants for a pack of players and picks.

Eli Manning went undercover as a walk-on at Penn State as Chad Power (Part of his new show)

The objective of his new show is to visit several historical places around the United States that are directly related to football, especially with college football so that people understand why college football is so popular.

His show will likely be a trial for a year or less, but episodes will be available on ESPN+ on Wednesdays. This is Eli's first time doing this kind of comedy but he has a lot of potential.