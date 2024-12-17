Trending topics:
With a dominant victory over the Chicago Bears and a secured spot in the NFL playoffs, Minnesota Vikings standout Justin Jefferson delivered an emotional tribute to a Hall of Famer.

By Santiago Tovar

The Minnesota Vikings capped off Week 15 of the NFL regular season with a crucial victory over the Chicago Bears, further solidifying their playoff aspirations for the 2025 postseason. Led by standout performances from wide receiver Justin Jefferson and quarterback Sam Darnold, Minnesota continues to position itself as a serious contender in the upcoming rounds.

With just three weeks remaining in the regular season, the Vikings are relying heavily on their core trio of playmakers—Jefferson, Darnold, and rookie sensation Jordan Addison—as they set their sights on a potential Super Bowl berth in February 2025. Jefferson, in particular, shined once again, scoring a touchdown and playing a pivotal role in Minnesota’s dominant showing against Chicago.

Jefferson’s touchdown celebration, however, carried special significance. The Vikings star paid tribute to Hall of Famer Randy Moss, who recently revealed his battle with bile duct cancer.

Last Friday, Moss, a former Dallas Cowboys standout, shared details about his six-day hospitalization during an Instagram Live. The NFL legend explained that he is fighting cancer located “right between the pancreas and the liver.” In a heartfelt gesture, Jefferson dedicated his touchdown to Moss, delivering a supportive message to the camera as a sign of solidarity.

As the Vikings prepare for the final stretch of the regular season, Jefferson’s leadership and emotional connection to the game reflect a team united in purpose—both on and off the field.

Jefferson’s message to Moss after the game

Following his celebratory performance, Justin Jefferson spoke to the media and shared a heartfelt message for Randy Moss, who is currently battling cancer. “I’m grateful for what he has done for this game and what he has done for me as a kid,” Jefferson said. “Just watching him and being a fan of him, I’ve always got to show love to him.”

Jefferson continued: “Every game, the goal is to get in the end zone, but I definitely wanted to give a tribute to him on one of my touchdowns.” Jefferson’s admiration, paired with the outpouring of support from the NFL community, left Moss visibly emotional as he took in the tribute before and after the game.

Before kickoff, the Minnesota Vikings honored Moss by displaying a jersey featuring his iconic number 84 and his name on the back. The gesture celebrated the 48-year-old Hall of Famer as he prepares to face maybe the most important battle of his lifetime, one he is determined to win.

Moss responds to Jefferson’s tribute

It wasn’t just Jefferson’s touchdown celebration that paid homage to Moss. The Vikings’ tribute, combined with a stadium-wide display of respect, prompted a simple yet powerful response from the legendary receiver. “Love you all,” Moss wrote on his X account shortly after watching the tribute unfold at U.S. Bank Stadium.

As Moss faces an uncertain and challenging fight, fans across the league are rallying behind him. Supported by the love of those closest to him and the admiration of the football world, Moss continues to draw strength as he takes on the toughest opponent of his life.

