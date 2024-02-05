Eli Manning, former quarterback of the New York Giants, still remembers his days as an NFL player very good. Now, he has roasted Tom Brady in an epic rap battle during the 2024 Pro Bowl games, leaving everyone shocked with his rhymes.

There’s no doubt Eli Manning had a remarkable career. The future Hall of Famer led the New York Giants to two Super Bowl victories, both against the widely considered GOAT, Tom Brady.

For many fans, Brady is the NFL’s greatest player in history. However, Eli Manning denied him two more Super Bowl rings, and he wants everyone to remember it forever.

WATCH: Eli Manning sends message to Tom Brady during the 2024 Pro Bowl

Tom Brady would have had nine Super Bowl victories if not for Eli Manning. The former Giants quarterback is aware of the remarkable feat of beating TB12, and he tends to remember it whenever he can.

During the 2024 Pro Bowl games, Eli Manning was invited to a rap battle, and he didn’t hesitate tu name Brady in his rhymes. “All right, you ready?” he said. “I’m Eli Manning, I’m nice. Tom Brady is the GOAT? Sike! I beat him twice!”

It is true that Eli is widely regarded as Brady’s biggest rival during his career. Tom was unable to defeat him in the most important game of the season, with Manning delivering remarkable performances while competing for the Vince Lombardi trophy.

This beef between Manning and Brady is not new. Eli has mentioned multiple times that the seven-time Super Bowl champion is upset with his mother because, if not for her, he would have finished his career with two more rings.

In Super Bowl XLII and XLVI, Manning defeated Tom Brady’s New England Patriots. The Giants, seen as underdogs, secured victories against one of the most legendary teams in NFL history.

Will Tom Brady return to play?

By the end of the 2022 NFL season, Tom Brady decided it was time to quit football. It was the second time he announced it, as he had a failed first attempt in 2021.

Despite rumors of Brady’s return, he has stated multiple times that he’s enjoying his retirement. It doesn’t seem like he needs to play again, although several teams could use an elite quarterback like him to guide them to success.