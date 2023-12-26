It’s a tough period for the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite their victory against the New York Giants, it was an ugly one. Now, numerous players and coaches are expressing discomfort, leading to a growing sense of tension within the locker room.

The Eagles have constructed a highly competitive team in recent times. Last year, following an impressive season, they reached the Super Bowl but unfortunately fell short, losing to the Chiefs.

Despite setbacks, they persist in their pursuit of the championship, currently ranking among the league’s elite teams. Consequently, the expectations are high, and failure is simply not an option for them.

Players and coaches of the Eagles are uncomfortable about the team’s current momentum

There’s a notable amount of tension surrounding Philadelphia lately. Despite leading the NFC East at present, the Eagles haven’t had the flawless season they had hoped for.

It is known that the Eagles have one of the strongest rosters in the league, hence the high expectations. Unfortunately, they haven’t been as dominant as desired, leading to locker room issues.

Despite the Eagles’ victory over the Giants in Week 16, it wasn’t the most convincing performance. Philadelphia faced huge challenges throughout the entire game, with key plays that could have had a substantial impact on the outcome.

The players and coaches have voiced their discontent with the team’s performance. Recently, Jalen Hurts, the club’s quarterback, mentioned a lack of commitment and has since shared further thoughts on the matter.

“I would love to say we are close (to playing as they use to). I love to say we are close, and I think it is trending in the right direction,” Hurts said. “I think it’s trending in the right direction. We demand such excellence of ourselves. When you have the type of guys we have on our team, everybody is going to be eager to grow, everybody is going to be eager for more. But when did winning not become the main thing?“

During the match against New York, Nick Sirianni was caught in a heated discussion with defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Jeremiah Washburn. Afterwards, the head coach revealed what really happened.

“I get animated a lot,” Sirianni said. “There are things that when mistakes are happening or trying to get the communication going, just a little bit of that. That happens throughout a game. It’s going to be between players and players, coaches and players, coaches and coaches. But when you have the relationships that we have and the connections that we have, we’re able to move on quickly.”

It’s clear the team is under immense pressure following last year’s Super Bowl defeat. Their goal is to maintain their position as division leaders, secure the No. 1 seed for home advantage in the playoffs, and ultimately end the season with the Vince Lombardi trophy in their hands.