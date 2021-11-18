Once again, a former NFL player makes the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Shortly after Henry Ruggs' involvement in a fatal car crash, now a domestic violence scandal took the attention away from the game.

Former running back Zac Stacy was caught on tape brutally assaulting his girlfriend in front of his five-month-old baby. The incident allegedly happened last Saturday at Stacy's ex-girlfriend's home in Florida.

The fifth-round pick, who played for the St. Louis Rams and New York Jets from 2013-2015; can be seen slamming her against the T.V. and across the living room and even throwing punches at her face. The video can be found at the end of this post, although viewer discretion is advised.

Former NFL Player Zac Stacy Brutally Assaults Ex-Girlfriend

His ex-girlfriend filed for a restraining order against Stacy and claimed to be in good spirits and health right now. Then again, she claims to fear for his life and his children's life after seeing what he was capable of:

"He punched me several times in the head! I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me," Stacy's ex-girlfriend wrote in the restraining order application. "He then picked me up and threw me into my TV. The TV began to fall and he turned to make sure I wasn't getting up. As I laid on the floor he began to yell at me, telling me I'm destructive. He then picked me up off the floor and off my feet and body slammed me into our son's bouncy seat. I fear for my life and my children's lives."

Packers Star Davante Adams Hopes Stacy Goes To Jail

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was quick to react to this terrible news, urging the authorities to take legal action against Stacy and throw him to jail for such a dreadful attack.

"I’m not retweeting the video but ZAC STACY NEED TO BE THROWN UNDER THE JAIL. Any man that puts his hands on a woman is a coward. Can’t believe what I just saw," the Packers star tweeted.