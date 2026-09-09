Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell explains why JJ McCarthy will not be backup QB

J.J. McCarthy has fallen down Kevin O’Connell’s pecking order, while Kyler Murray will be the starting quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings in their season opener.

The Minnesota Vikings will face a tough debut in the 2026 NFL season, hosting the Green Bay Packers in a crucial divisional matchup. Kevin O’Connell has chosen Kyler Murray as his starting quarterback, ultimately opting for Carson Wentz as his primary backup and pushing J.J. McCarthy further down the depth chart.

So, what is the main reason behind this decision? According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, O’Connell believes this gives the Vikings a better chance of coming away with a win at U.S. Bank Stadium. The head coach also made it clear that things could change, as the backup spot will be a week-to-week decision.

With that in mind, everything appears to be set in Minnesota for the start of a new season, one in which they will look to improve upon their 2025 results. As the weeks go by, it will be a matter of seeing whether McCarthy can eventually take on a more prominent role on the team.

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O’Connell saw plenty during the preseason

The quarterback competition during the Vikings‘ 2026 preseason came down to dynamic efficiency versus young, developmental snaps, with Carson Wentz delivering an ultra-clean 9-for-11 passing performance for 92 yards in his main showcase against the Baltimore Ravens . On the other side, McCarthy had a mixed outing, going 4-for-7 for 30 yards while adding an 8-yard scramble.

Carson Wentz #11 and J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Minnesota Vikings during warm up.

Ultimately, Kevin O’Connell leaned on Wentz’s decade of NFL experience and steady decision-making in the pocket, opting for his composure under pressure, quick processing of complex defensive looks, and proven ability to protect the football as the decisive factors in earning the backup nod over McCarthy’s raw upside.

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Looking to take control of the NFC North

In 2025, Vikings fans watched their team miss out on the postseason despite finishing with a winning 9–8 record and a five-game winning streak. Now, if they want to take control of the NFC North, they will need to get off to a strong start and look to rack up as many wins as possible early in the season.