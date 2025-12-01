Kevin O’Connell provides key injury update on JJ McCarthy ahead of upcoming Vikings games

The Minnesota Vikings’ last outing against the Seattle Seahawks revealed a clear deficit on the field. Kevin O’Connell’s team greatly missed its starting quarterback, JJ McCarthy, who was unable to play due to being in concussion protocol.

Ahead of a crucial matchup against the Commanders, where the playoff hopes are on the line, the coach spoke during his usual press conference and appeared optimistic about McCarthy’s availability at US Bank Stadium.

“Expecting, barring any unforeseen changes to where he’s at today, and hopefully having that Wednesday will allow him to have a normal, full week and likely be able to go in as our starter on Sunday,” O’Connell said.

During the Week 12 matchup against the Packers, the former Wolverines player suffered a hard hit that forced him into concussion protocol, keeping him off the field during the trip to Seattle.

J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Minnesota Vikings.

McCarthy still struggling to find his footing in the NFL

J.J. McCarthy is still waiting for his breakout moment in the NFL, having had his initial progress severely hampered by injuries. His rookie season was a complete washout as he missed the entire year due to injury.

This season, his availability remains a concern; he has played only six games while missing an equal number due to recurring physical issues. In his limited time on the field, his performance has been challenging, logging 929 passing yards and 6 touchdowns against 10 interceptions, resulting in a low 21.1 QBR. McCarthy clearly has yet to find his footing and consistently demonstrate the promise expected of him.

Brosmer didn’t seize his opportunity

Forced into the starting role due to injuries to J.J. McCarthy and Carson Wentz, Max Brosmer endured a rough outing against the Seattle Seahawks, resulting in a 26-0 shutout—the Vikings’ first since 2007.

Brosmer finished the day completing 19 of 30 passes for a meager 126 yards, but the turnover tally proved catastrophic, as he threw four interceptions, two of which were hauled in by linebacker Ernest Jones IV. This turnover-prone performance solidified a miserable day for the Vikings’ offense.

Max Brosmer #12 of the Minnesota Vikings.

Can the Vikings still make the Playoffs?

The NFC North was from the start one of the most competitive divisions, and it has certainly lived up to that expectation. According to the NFL’s official site, the Vikings currently hold a 1% chance of securing a Wild Card after 13 weeks, with a current record of 4-8.

NFC North current standings

Chicago Bears (9-3)

Green Bay Packers (8-3-1)

Detroit Lions (7-5)

Minnesota Vikings (4-8)

What’s next for the Vikings?

The Minnesota Vikings face a highly challenging schedule to conclude their season. This upcoming slate begins with a home matchup against the Washington Commanders.

They then embark on a tough two-game road trip, facing the formidable Dallas Cowboys and then the New York Giants. The season finishes with two critical home divisional battles against the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers. Winning these divisional contests will be absolutely vital for the Vikings to stay alive in the NFC Wild Card race.

