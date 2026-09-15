Matthew Stafford warns Rams about facing NY Giants, Jaxson Dart in NFL Week 2

The Los Angeles Rams should enter their Week 2 matchup against Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants with caution, or so quarterback Matthew Stafford believes and has reminded his teammates.

As if losing Myles Garrett to injured reserve before the New York Giants game wasn’t concerning enough for the Los Angeles Rams, Matthew Stafford grew even more concerned after watching Jaxson Dart and company in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

Needless to say, Stafford and the Rams are in for a must-win game after their disheartening defeat in Melbourne, Australia, to the San Francisco 49ers. Coming off a statement victory in John Harbaugh’s debut, the G-Men continue to receive praise from fellow competitors.

First, Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer admitted the Giants’ physicality was too much. Now, they’ve caught the attention of Stafford and the Rams as well. Ahead of the Monday night matchup in Week 2, the reigning Most Valuable Player (MVP) warned his team about the visiting Giants.

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“Obviously, the young quarterback, Jaxson Dart, I thought played really well, played within himself, made some plays with his feet. They’re a dangerous team,” Stafford said on SiriusXM with Jim Gray.

Jaxson Dart at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Stafford praises Giants’ defense

While the Giants still don’t know whether they will face Aaron Donald in Week 2, Stafford and the Rams sure know who they will be going up against in New York’s defense. And after watching what New York did against Dallas and having their own rough experience against San Francisco, Stafford and company will surely watch their step as they enter the gridiron at SoFi Stadium.

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“I saw a young team with a bunch of talent. When you look at the defensive side of the ball, a bunch of pass rushers, I thought they did a really nice job in the pass game against the Dallas Cowboys,” Stafford added.

There was no shortage of standout performers for the Giants during their season-opening win over the Cowboys. Like every NFL fan tuning in to the first Sunday Night Football game of the season, Stafford couldn’t say enough good things about Harbaugh’s squad.

Special matchup for Stafford

“My brother-in-law’s the receiver coach for the Giants, so I’m always pulling for him and pulling for those guys, except for this week when we play them coming up,” Stafford stated on SiriusXM.

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Stafford is married to Kelly Hall, whose brother, Chad Hall, is the receivers coach in East Rutherford. Hall arrived in New York in 2025, serving as assistant quarterbacks coach. He was promoted after Harbaugh’s arrival. Monday night will be a special moment for the entire Stafford-Hall household as the two face off on national television.

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