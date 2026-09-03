Vikings reportedly could trade J.J. McCarthy before Week 1 vs Packers

J.J. McCarthy made the Vikings' 53-man roster, but a new report suggests Minnesota could still trade the former first-round pick before the 2026 season begins.

The Vikings may have kept J.J. McCarthy on their 53-man roster, but that does not necessarily mean the former first-round pick will remain in Minnesota for the 2026 season.

According to NFL insider Jason La Canfora, executives around the league have been telling him for weeks that McCarthy is unlikely to remain with the Vikings long-term.

With Week 1 approaching, a trade could still materialize before Minnesota takes the field. McCarthy’s current trade value is reportedly low because of an ankle injury, but that has not eliminated the possibility of a deal.

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Vikings could still trade J.J. McCarthy before Week 1

Jason La Canfora reported that the Minnesota Vikings remain one of the teams to watch in the final days before the regular season, despite J.J. McCarthy surviving the roster deadline.

“Minnesota is another team to watch ahead of week 1, as executives around the NFL have informed me for weeks that former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy is unlikely to remain with the Vikings long-term. Despite McCarthy’s current trade value being considered low as he deals with an ankle injury, a move away from Minnesota could still come ahead of Week 1.”

The situation is particularly intriguing because McCarthy was once viewed as the quarterback who would eventually take over the franchise. Minnesota selected him No. 10 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, but injuries and inconsistent play have prevented him from establishing himself as the team’s long-term answer.

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The Vikings have since added Kyler Murray, who won the starting job, while veteran Carson Wentz has emerged as the favorite for the backup role. That leaves McCarthy in an uncertain position heading into the regular season.

Vikings could seek conditional compensation in J.J. McCarthy trade

If Minnesota does decide to move J.J. McCarthy, La Canfora believes the Vikings could structure the deal in a way that gives them an opportunity to receive additional compensation down the road.

“As part of any finalized deal, the Vikings are also expected to seek a conditional element in any deal that would increase their compensation, should McCarthy go on to play for his new team.”