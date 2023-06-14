It was a great regular season for the Minnesota Vikings the last one. They were able to finally dethrone Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, winning the NFC North with a fantastic 13-4 record.

The problem for them was again their postseason performance. Kirk Cousins has always been criticized for failing in big games, so the recent playoffs don’t help his case considering they lost in the wild card round at home to the New York Giants.

The quarterback is now entering the last year on his contract. He will have to play without one his main allies in the offense since the team released Dalvin Cook. However, he also provided an interesting opinion about the running back.

Kirk Cousins makes strange comment regarding Dalvin Cook’s next team

There are plenty of suitors that want to sign the running back. He hasn’t found a team yet because the market at his position is not as good as it used to be, but that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t be an impact player. The Miami Dolphins and the Denver Broncos are seen as the biggest potential spots for him, although the quarterback added another one.

“I’m excited to see where he goes, I’ll always be pulling for him and I’m kind of optimistically hoping maybe we get him back. Who knows? Maybe there is an outside chance. We’ll see”, Cousins said according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN. Crazier things have happened in the league, so it isn’t impossible to think about a reunion.

Minnesota didn’t cut Cook because they thought he was done. That’s why it’s not the same case as Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys. Cook was set to have a base salary of 10.4M, but the team was able to create 9M in cap space with the move after not finding a trade partner. This scenario that Cousins mentioned isn’t very likely because the player doesn’t seem interested in lowering his salary. However, the chances increase if he doesn’t receive good offers as a free agent.