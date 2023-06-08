One of the best running backs in the league is now available as a free agent. Dalvin Cook was released by the Minnesota Vikings this Thursday, and he’s looking for a new club. Now, he has dropped a massive hint on social media about his potential next team, and it is a Super Bowl LVIII contender.

The Vikings have suffered a great loss. The team was unable to find a team willing to trade for Dalvin Cook, so they decided to cut him and save a lot of money he was due this year. Alexander Mattison is set take his place as the starting running back, with a lot to prove for the 24-year-old.

Ahead of the 2023 campaign, there are a lot of rumors about Dalvin Cook’s future. However, the veteran running back has quickly given a massive hint on the matter with a surprising post on social media just a few hours after being released.

Dalvin Cook’s hints at Super Bowl LVIII contenders about a potential move

Everyone is wondering where will Dalvin Cook play this year. The Viking surprisingly ended their relationship with the running back, so now he is free to sign with any club interested in him.

Dalvin Cook is definitely one of the best running backs in the entire league, and multiple teams will pursue him. However, the player has his fate on his own hands, and he appears to have selected his next landing spot to fight for the Super Bowl LVIII.

On Instagram, Cook uploaded a story after being released by the Vikings. He posted an image of himself celebrating, but not at his former home. The running back’s picture was at the Hard Rock Stadium, where the Miami Dolphins play.

In recent days, it was revealed that the Dolphins had considered trading for Cook in March. However, knowing about the possibility of his release, the team decided to wait for this move to happen and sign him as a free agent.