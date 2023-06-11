The free agency market has gained a new elite player. The Minnesota Vikings have recently released Dalvin Cook, and now he is ready to play for a new club. However, his contract demands may deter interested teams from signing him, as they may not be able to fulfill the requirements set by the player.

The 2023 NFL season will be different for Dalvin Cook. The 27-year-old running back was recently cut by the Vikings, a risky move by the team. However, they want to try using Alexander Mattison as starter, releasing some space in the salary cap with Cook’s exit.

Now, Cook will decide where to land next. According to reports, there are several teams interested in adding the four-time Pro Bowler, but his price may be to high for them and may deter the clubs from pursuing the former Vikings player.

Report: Dalvin Cook wants to be one of the best-paid running backs in the league

Dalvin Cook’s talent is undeniable. Since 2019, the running back has been one of the best players in the league, but now he also wants to be one of the best-paid for his position in the entire NFL.

The Vikings were no longer interested in continuing with Cook due to his high salary. Despite being one of the best running backs, the team thinks that Mattison is a very solid replacement (and cheaper).

Now that Cook is a free agent, he will be able to ask for whatever he thinks is fair for him. However, reports say that he wants to earn a lot of money in his next contract, and this request could be a huge problem for the teams interested in him.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the former Viking is looking for a massive deal to become one of the best-paid running backs in the league. “Dalvin Cook is not looking to sign a $4-5 million contract,” Pelissero said. “This is going to be a significant contract.”

As of today, rumors say that the Miami Dolphins are really interested in signing him. Unfortunately, this lucrative deal Dalvin Cook is seeking may deter the AFC West team from pursuing him this offseason.