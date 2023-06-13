NFL News: Dalvin Cook gets real on what he's looking for in his next team

This year’s free agency holds huge names, and Dalvin Cook is one of them. The running back was recently released by the Minnesota Vikings and is searching for a new club. Now, he has revealed what he’s looking for in his next team, and it is something undebatable for him.

The Vikings lived two different realities last season. Minnesota dominated throughout the regular season and was seen a very solid squad, but the Playoffs were tough for them and were eliminated by the New York Giants in the Wild Card round.

This unfortunate situation brought a major transformation for the team. In a strategic move, the club’s front office has decided to restructure the roster by releasing Dalvin Cook, which will yield significant cost savings for the upcoming campaign.

Dalvin Cook reveals what his next team must do in order to sign him

Cook has established himself as one of the premier running backs in the league over the past few years. Unfortunately, his salary demands were to high for the Vikings, so the team decided to cut him and stick to Alexander Mattison as the starter.

As a free agent, Cook has his fate in his own hands. According to reports, the running back is looking for a lucrative contract, but now he has revealed that it is not the only thing that he wants from his next team.

“I want the value,” Cook said on The Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday. “I want somebody who values Dalvin Cook. I want somebody that wants me to be there and give me the ball. I just want to go into the right situation so I can go help somebody win.

“Like you said, the money is going to come. If you play good (football), they are going to pay you. I just want to go somewhere where it feels like it’s home and help somebody win and just go be me. Just go turn it loose and look for a home. That’s it.”

Multiple reports say that the Miami Dolphins could be interested in signing Cook. The running backs wants to succeed, and the AFC East team could be the perfect landing spot for him as they have a very competitive squad to fight for the Vince Lombardi trophy this year.