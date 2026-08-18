NY Giants adding Najee Harris could reportedly impact moves in the WR depth chart

The recent addition of Najee Harris could have a direct impact on the composition of the New York Giants’ roster.

The New York Giants signed Najee Harris with the goal of upgrading their backfield. That said, a recent report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter on X indicates that the G-Men could part ways with JuJu Smith-Schuster ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

The Giants’ receiving corps is crowded, and releasing the veteran could help clear things up. However, the former Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots wide receiver is still practicing under John Harbaugh.

Moves in East Rutherford are happening on a daily basis, with the start of a new season getting closer. The head coach doesn’t want to leave anything to chance and wants to be as prepared as possible for the season opener.

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Giants’ intriguing receiving corps

JuJu Smith-Schuster arrived in New York at the beginning of June, but his time in East Rutherford appears to be coming to an end. Players like Odell Beckham Jr., who have made the most of their opportunities, along with stars such as Malik Nabers, are making it difficult for John Harbaugh to find room for everyone.

JuJu Smith-Schuster #8 of the New York Giants looks on during the New York Giants training camp.

Malik Nabers, Calvin Austin III, and Darius Slayton are listed as the top three options, while Malachi Fields, Braxton Berrios, and Darnell Mooney follow behind them. Further down the depth chart are OBJ, Jalin Hyatt, Dalen Cambre, Isaiah Hodgins, Ryan Miller, and Xavier Gipson.

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Harris still needs to get up to speed

Harris arrives in New York with plenty of experience, but physically, he still needs to catch up with his teammates. During his press conference, John Harbaugh revealed that the running back is not yet at full strength.

“You know, he’s not back 100%. He’s not in football shape yet. So, if we are able to do something, it’ll be a process,” the head coach said. Once that moment arrives, New York’s backfield will be a force to be reckoned with for opposing defenses.