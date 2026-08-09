David Bailey brings Von Miller-esque skillset to NY Jets defense

David Bailey has the New York Jets infatuated with him, as he's shown glimpses of a young Von Miller according to reports.

Being compared to Von Miller is not a bad thing at all. In fact, it’s an honor, and even more if that was a childhood hero. For the New York Jets, top draft pick David Bailey is resembling the future Hall of Famer in training camp.

Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, Bailey has traits that put Von Miller as a comparison. “He patterns his game after Von Miller, a former second overall pick by the Denver Broncos who entered the league in 2011 with the same height (6-foot-3), weight (250) and 10-yard split (1.62) as Bailey.“

Also, Bailey’s style and fast get-off reminisce of a young Von Miller. Miller is ninth on the all-time sack list with 138.5 and also won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and Super Bowl MVP. Bailey recently suffered an ankle injury, but head coach Aaron Glenn is calm about it.

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Bailey’s mindset is pure football

The Jets know they have a football guy through and through with David Bailey. “You’re the No. 2 pick and there are high expectations from the fans and also from teammates and staff and everything. I try not to let that get to me,” Bailey said.

Jets LT Olu Fashanu on Rookie EDGE David Bailey:



“He has a really quick get-off. He has no wasted movement with his first step, so he's really closing ground quickly. I think that's what makes him different.”



(@RichCimini) pic.twitter.com/S5fSUKUyFb — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) August 9, 2026

Then, the pass rusher stated what’s his drive. “I play football for a lot of reasons — I could go on and on why I love football, but getting a sack, it’s literally probably the best feeling it the world. It’s like nothing else.”

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The Jets need Bailey to be unstoppable

The Jets had just one player over four sacks last season. Hence, drafting Bailey was a necessity. Now, it’s imperative for them to actually see Bailey dominating like they think he can.