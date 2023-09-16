The Carolina Panthers have one of the best pass rushers in the league with Brian Burns, but his future on the team is far from secure. Burns is currently playing under the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, so an extension should probably have been done by now for the fans to not worry about his standout player’s status.

Burns himself provided an update on a potential extension, saying he has decided to put contract negotiations “on hold”. “We haven’t really been in talks. I told them once the season started, I’m all about ball. I can’t give a thousand percent on the field and to my teammates if I’m still worried about contract negotiations.”

For the outside linebacker holding out was a possibility, just like Nick Bosa did before getting a mark-setting contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers. However, he preferred to stay with the team because he sees something special about the defense. Burns then added “My main thought is just football.”

Brian Burns’ Contract

Just because the player decided not to be a bit more vocal about his contract extension, doesn’t mean that he appears to be underpaid this season. Despite being a consistent defender creating pressure on opposing quarterbacks, Burns is set to earn only $16 million in 2023.

The Panthers losing to the Atlanta Falcons in their season opener demonstrated that they still need to grow as a team. However, Burns was impactful, recording two sacks. If he continues his current trajectory for the rest of the year, he should be in line for a megadeal.

Bosa is the highest-paid defender after his recent agreement. His deal for five seasons puts him at the top with an annual average salary of $34 million. Even if Burns is not going to reach that figure, he may end up making nearly twice his current figure.

How Old Is Brian Burns?

Brian Burns is 25 years old.