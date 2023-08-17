The Carolina Panthers have been working really hard to vbuild a competitive roster around Bryce Young. Unfortunately, the quarterback has lost another wide receiver, who will miss the entire 2023 NFL season.

Earlier this year, the Panthers acquired the top prospect of the 2023 NFL Draft class. Many scouts believe Bryce Young has the potential to become an elite quarterback, and Carolina is excited about what he could bring to the team.

The team’s front office knows that their 1st overall pick can’t do it all by himself. For that reason, they have been adding several weapons to help him achieve success, but now they have lost one of them for the whole campaign.

Bryce Young loses another wide receiver due to injury

Everyone knows that a quarterback needs several weapons to be able to perform well. The Panthers are aware of this situation, so they have surrounded Bryce Young with very talented players for his rookie season.

Unfortunately, his wide receiver’s group has lost two players recently. Yesterday, Terrace Marshall Jr. was carted off practice with a back injury. Today, the team placed Damiere Byrd (harmstring) on injury reserve, which means that he will miss the entire season.

Byrd, 30, returned to Carolina this year after four years away from the Panthers. Even though he was not set to compete for the WR3 spot, the former Falcons player was hired to bring experience to the group.